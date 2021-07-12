News

Get ready Stagecoach is back for 2022. The California Country Festival announced the dates for April 29th-May 1st. Popular artists such as Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood, and Luke Combs is scheduled to perform. Check out the full summer line-up below.

Want to be the first to get tickets to the popular country festival? Tickets will be on sale Friday July 16th, 2021 at 10 a.m. A single wristband will grant access for the full 3 days which people with tickets can hear the live music, wander the stage and experience other activities. Tickets are starting at $379 and prices are planning to go up. Can't pay in full right now, the Stagecoach website displays payment plans.

Check out Stagecoach's website for more information for the upcoming Country Music Festival.