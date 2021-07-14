Skip to Content
93,000 people died of drug overdoses in U.S. in 2020, how local experts are responding

During the 2020 pandemic, drug overdoses rose nearly 30% to a record of 93,000. That's according to preliminary statistics released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It's the largest single-year increase ever recorded.

According to the data, California reported 6,363 cases in 2019 and 9,142 cases in 2020. That's a 43.7% increase. The data notes that the data was underreported because of incomplete data.

