13-year-old struck and killed by vehicle in Indio identified

The Riverside County Coroner's Office has identified the teen boy struck and killed by a vehicle Sunday night in Indio.

Ismael Fuentes, 13, of Indio was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened at the intersection of Avenue 48 and Oasis Street at around 8:22 p.m.

Fuentes was a student at Colonel Mitchell Paige Middle School in La Quinta. The Desert Sands Unified School District released a statement on his tragic passing:

"The entire Desert Sands Unified School District Community is saddened by the loss of one of our own. Ismael Funentes was a student at Colonel Mitchell Paige Middle School. We send our deepest sympathy to the family. He and his siblings and parents are an integral part of the DSUSD family. Our counselors spent the day with students and staff as we grieve over this loss."

Details on the crash remain limited, however, police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the

scene and is cooperating with the investigation. Drugs and alcohol do not seem to be a factor in the investigation.

Ave 48 between Monroe and Jackson was closed for approximately 6 hours following the collision.

The Indio Police Department and the Riverside County Sheriff's Department –

Coroner's Office have active investigations.

Anyone with further information regarding this case, you are asked to contact Indio Police at (760) 391- 4051. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Valley Crime Stoppers at (760) 341- STOP(7867).

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.