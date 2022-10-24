Tips to have a safe Halloween

Halloween is one week away, and there are plenty of things to consider before putting on a costume and eating the countless treats.

Research shows that Halloween is the deadliest day for child pedestrian deaths.

According to a 2012 State Farm analysis, children are twice as likely to die on Halloween than on any other day of the year as they trick-or-treat along the streets. More than 70% of the accidents happened away from an intersection or crosswalk.

Cal Fire tweeted out some of their Halloween safety tips Monday morning. Their tips include:

Use glow-in-the-dark reflective tape on your costume

To be seen easily, costumes should be made of light-colored material

Do not allow children to carry sharp sticks or other objects that could cause injury to themselves or others

If you are driving on Halloween, take care and watch out for trick-or-treaters who will be too busy to watch out for you

Closely inspect all candy before allowing children to eat it

Discard any unwrapped treats from a stranger

