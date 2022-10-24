Skip to Content
Tips to have a safe Halloween

Halloween is one week away, and there are plenty of things to consider before putting on a costume and eating the countless treats.

Research shows that Halloween is the deadliest day for child pedestrian deaths.

According to a 2012 State Farm analysis, children are twice as likely to die on Halloween than on any other day of the year as they trick-or-treat along the streets. More than 70% of the accidents happened away from an intersection or crosswalk.

Cal Fire tweeted out some of their Halloween safety tips Monday morning. Their tips include:

  • Use glow-in-the-dark reflective tape on your costume
  • To be seen easily, costumes should be made of light-colored material
  • Do not allow children to carry sharp sticks or other objects that could cause injury to themselves or others
  • If you are driving on Halloween, take care and watch out for trick-or-treaters who will be too busy to watch out for you
  • Closely inspect all candy before allowing children to eat it
  • Discard any unwrapped treats from a stranger

Watch News Channel 3 at 5 p.m. to hear from local health experts about staying safe and healthy this Halloween season.

