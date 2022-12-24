Cal Fire: 4 injured following multi-vehicle crash on I-10 in Thousand Palms

Emergency crews rushed 4 people to the hospital following a multi-vehicle crash on Christmas Eve.

Representatives with Cal Fire reported the crash happened on the Eastbound I-10 just west of Monterey before 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Investigators revealed a total of 4 vehicles were involved in the collision. Four people were taken to the hospital: two people had minor injuries and two others had moderate injuries.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

Stay with News Channel 3 for updates.