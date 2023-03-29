Skip to Content
Courting Injustice: Why are so many local court cases being dismissed

Since October, more than 1,700 court cases have been dismissed in Riverside County. These dismissals include cases involving child sexual assault, attempted murder, DUIs, and domestic violence.

This is due to a backlog caused by the pandemic. Riverside Superior Court officials cited a lack of available judicial resources and courtroom space as they reinstated a defendant's constitutional right to receive a speedy trial.

News Channel 3's Angela Chen discovered that the Coachella Valley saw a disproportionately high number of cases dismissed.

Angela spoke with Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin and got answers from judges of the Riverside County Superior Court.

