Desert Hot Springs celebrates the unveiling of its mural at a block party

The city of Desert Hot Springs is unveiling a mural at their block party on the corner of Palm and Pierson.

April 22, 2023, from 11:00 am - 2:00 pm.

The event is free.

TRAV creates the mural; He is a native of California and discovered his love for creating art in public spaces through graffiti starting in 1997.

There will be student workshops, local food trucks, music, and print signing. LDSG provides the beats, and the food trucks are 760 Teppanyaki and Barely Cooks.

The Kreatr team will also conduct a free student workshop to teach artists how to sell their creations online.