City of Palm Springs announces three cooling centers available to residents

The City of Palm Springs, in partnership with the Community Action Partnership of Riverside County, announces three convenient cooling centers that will be available for residents to retreat from the heat when temperatures sky-rocket this summer:

Demuth Community Center , located at 3601 E. Mesquite Ave., Monday - Friday from 9 AM - 6 PM

James O. Jessie Desert Highland Unity Center , located at 480 W. Tramview Road, Monday - Friday from 9 AM - 5:30 PM

Palm Springs Public Library, located at 300 S. Sunrise Way, Monday & Thursday from 10 AM - 6 PM, Tuesday & Wednesday from 10 AM to 8 PM, Friday & Saturday from 10 AM to 5 PM (Pets on leashes are welcome. Cats must be in a carrier.)

The cooling centers will be available from now until the end of September. They operate at no cost to the public.

In addition, Martha's Village and Kitchen will keep the Palm Springs Access Center, located at 225 El Cielo Road across from the Airport, open daily for unsheltered individuals to cool down. Users of the Access Center in need of overnight shelter will be transported to the Palm Springs Navigation Center.

Click here to view our recent coverage of cooling centers opening around the Coachella Valley this summer.

Click here for a comprehensive list of cooling centers available in Riverside County.