Wildfire damages hundreds of structures in New Mexican village after residents flee

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A wildfire has swept into the mountain village of Ruidoso in southern New Mexico, destroying or damaging hundreds of structures after residents fled under evacuation orders with little time to rescue belongings. Ruidoso City Councilor Greg Cory said he learned during a Tuesday briefing that 500 structures had been damaged. It was unclear how many homes were engulfed by the fast-moving flames in the village of 7,000 residents. On Monday, Ruidoso residents had fled for their lives through traffic-clogged downtown streets in the normally pastoral vacation destination. Ruidoso is about 75 miles west of Roswell, where hotels and shelters have become filled with evacuees.

