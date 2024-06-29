Wimbledon 2024: Here’s how to watch on TV, betting odds and more you should know

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Play in the year’s third Grand Slam tennis tournament is set to begin at Wimbledon on Monday. The defending champions are Marketa Vondrousova and Carlos Alcaraz, who is coming off a championship at the French Open. Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka are the betting favorites. Seven-time champion Novak Djokovic said Saturday his surgically repaired right knee feels fine and he thinks he can contend for the title. His first match is Tuesday, less than a month after he tore the meniscus in his knee at the French Open. Andy Murray had surgery to remove a cyst on his spinal cord last week and is still trying to decide if he can play at Wimbledon.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.