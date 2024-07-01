Stingray that got pregnant despite no male companion has died, aquarium says

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina aquarium says a stingray that got pregnant this winter despite not having shared a tank with a male of her species for many years has died. The Aquarium and Shark Lab in Hendersonville said late Sunday that Charlotte died after getting a rare reproductive disease. It said in February that Charlotte had gotten pregnant despite not having shared a tank with a male stingray in at least eight years. But it said in late May that she was suffering from a rare reproductive disease and announced last month that she hadn’t given birth and was no longer pregnant. The pregnancy was thought to have resulted from a type of asexual reproduction called parthenogenesis.

