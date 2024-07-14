Deadly morning crash leaves Palm Springs man dead, 1 other arrested for DUI

One person, was killed during a two-vehicle crash in Indio Sunday, confirmed a Cal Fire spokesperson. The crash was reported around 2:40 a.m. on Interstate Ten east of Jefferson Street.



According to the California Highway Patrol Officer David Torres, a 2022 Jeep Wrangler was traveling the wrong way going eastbound in the westbound lane at an unknown speed. A 2024 Toyota Corolla was traveling westbound east of Jefferson also at an unknown speed. The driver of the Toyota took evasive action to the right and into another lane of traffic to avoid a crash. The driver of the jeep also took evasive action to avoid the crash. The front of the jeep and the front of the Toyota collided.

The driver, now identified as 41-year-old Palm Springs resident Juan Reyes, was pronounced deceased on scene by fire personnel. The driver of the Jeep was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol says Torres. Cal Fire also says two others were rushed to a hospital by ground ambulance with moderate injuries.



The crash is still under investigation. The name of the driver arrested for the crash has not been released at this time.