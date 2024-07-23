Man suspected of two Palm Desert bank robberies located, taken into custody

The Palm Desert Sheriff's Station Investigations Bureau has identified the man suspected of robbing two Palm Desert banks earlier this year.

On July 23, investigators located the suspect, a 59-year-old resident of Anaheim, in the 20 block of W. Beacon Avenue in Anaheim. He was taken into custody and subsequently booked into the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility on two counts of robbery.

The first incident took place on June 26, when deputies were dispatched to the U.S. Bank in the 72000 block of Highway 111 in Palm Desert for reports of a robbery. The suspect had fled the scene before deputies arrived and after an extensive search, deputies were still unable to locate the suspect.

The second incident took place on July 11 at the Mechanics Bank in the 73000 block of Highway 111 in Palm Desert.

