Agreement with Russia is ‘deal with the devil,’ adviser to Ukrainian president says

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Signing an agreement with Russia to stop the war with Ukraine would amount to signing a deal with the devil. That’s the position of a top adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Mykhailo Podolyak spoke to The Associated Press in an interview Thursday as pressure mounts on the country to seek an end to more than two years of fighting. He said a deal would only buy time for Russian President Vladimir Putin to strengthen his army and usher in another, potentially more violent chapter in the war. It is a view held across Zelenskyy’s camp and reflected broadly among Ukrainians.

