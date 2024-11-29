Remembering Leslie Taft: A life dedicated to fencing and local community

How do you fully encapsulate someone's life in just a few minutes? Accurately portray their passion and profound impact on others? It's hard, but not nearly as hard as battling cancer, fighting it off twice before this unrelenting disease ultimately takes your life.

I never had the privilege of meeting Leslie Taft, but many here in the local fencing community did, and all of them are better for it.

"Fencing for her was like breathing. It was an essential part of her life. And she wanted everyone to enjoy that," said Alec Gibson.

"Fencing has always been there and Leslie has always been there," said Nick Richardson.

"It feels like I've lost a best friend for sure," said Mads Wales.

"She was definitely just a mentor and really loved all of her students and to see that carried across through generations, now here in the desert, it's it's been inspiring," said Seth Howell.

Leslie Taft began Desert Fencing Academy in 2003.

For more than 20 years, up until her passing in November of this year, she devoted her life to the sport and the people in it.

"She said, come in, anyone, you can come once a week, you can come once a month, or you can come once a year. The doors will always be open for you and you always have a spot here," said Gibson. "And for me, that just says that she was the most accepting and kind person I've ever met. I don't think I ever saw once in the ten years that I saw her, where she got frustrated with a single person, she just always was full of happiness."

Leslie helped hundreds of kids, giving them all much more than just coaching.

"She was such an accepting person and a loving person, and everyone was always welcome," said Richardson. "And she wouldn't just be a fencing coach. She would be a therapist for a lot of people. A lot of students would come in and they would just want to talk about their day and hang out with Leslie and be there. And that's what she provided. She provided both fencing, a shoulder to lean on and to be that motivational person."

Leslie did all of this despite letting anyone in on her own struggle. She battled cancer of the breast, lung, brain and finally bone.

"Knowing now that she was battling cancer for a third time, I think I, I'm grateful that she's no longer in pain and is at peace. But selfishly, it's like, you know, I thought she was immortal, you know, I thought she'd be around forever," said Wales.

With Leslie's tragic passing. What happens now? How is such a massive void in fencing and the community in general, filled after such a loss?

"I really hope that this club is able to stay open, you know, pass above her passing and all that. Because I think it's a nice place to have young fencers be able to come and actually learn more about the art of fencing and and practice the sport," said Howell.

"I'm going to do my best to keep the doors open as long as I can. She did want me to take over as a coach, it's my hope that we can bring everyone in and together and keep the doors open," said Gibson.

Hopefully the doors can stay open and fencing can continue here in the Coachella Valley, all while honoring the life and legacy of an incredible woman along the way.

"I'm going to miss her, and I think this valley is going to miss her," said Richardson.

"I would just say thank you for for being there for me and helping me grow," said Wales.

When I first heard about Leslie's passing and started to pursue this story, I was overwhelmed with messages of love and stories of her significance, many of which I unfortunately wasn't able to share.

But it was clear to me that Leslie was an amazing human being whose impact will live on forever. She's the type of person who represented all that is good in our society.

Leslie Taft was 69 years old. May she rest in peace.

There will be a memorial for Leslie Taft on Thursday, Dec. 12 at Sacred Heart at 11:30 a.m.