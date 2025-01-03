Skip to Content
Watch: 2025 Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala and red carpet arrivals and interviews

today at 5:34 PM
The 2025 Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala starts this evening.

Some of Hollywood's finest will be arriving soon at the Palm Springs Convention Center to celebrate outstanding achievements in film. News Channel 3's Patrick Evans, Tori King, and Allie Anthony will be live on the red carpet interviewing honorees and presenters, giving viewers a front row seat to this exciting event.

Watch the complete awards gala and red carpet arrivals on News Channel 3's special live coverage starting at 4:00, with a live half hour special - "PSIFF: Live from the Red Carpet" at 5:30.

Stay tuned to KESQ.com for streaming live and highlights posted below:

LIVE ON THE RED CARPET: Dr. Edwin Gomez, Riverside County Superintendent of Schools and Nachhattar Singh Chandi, Festival Chairman

Here are this year's honorees:

 HonoreeAwardPresenterPast Honorees
Mikey Madison
Anora		Breakthrough Performance Award, ActressDa’Vine Joy Randolph, Danielle Deadwyler, Andra Day, Cynthia Erivo, Brie Larson, Jennifer Hudson, Lupita Nyong’o, Mary J. Blige, Rosamund Pike
Kieran Culkin
A Real Pain		Breakthrough Performance Award, ActorSharon StoneAustin Butler, Rami Malek, Jeremy Renner, Mahershala Ali
Denis Villeneuve
Dune: Part Two		Sonny Bono Visionary AwardTimothée Chalamet + Amy AdamsMartin Scorsese, Alfonso Cuarón, Danny Boyle, Michel Hazanavicius, Tom Hooper, Tom McCarthy, Richard Linklater, Quentin Tarantino
Colman Domingo
Sing Sing		Spotlight Award, ActorDemi MooreBrendan Fraser, Bryan Cranston, Colman Domingo, Andrew Garfield
Ariana Grande
Wicked		Rising Star AwardJennifer CoolidgeGal Gadot, Terrence Howard, Anna Kendrick, Scarlett Johansson, Jennifer Lawrence, Alicia Vikander
Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, Isabella Rossellini, John Lithgow, and Lucian Msamati
Conclave		Ensemble Performance AwardEdward BergerKing Richard, Mary Poppins Returns, Hidden Figures, The Big Short, The Social Network, Revolutionary Road, The Imitation Game
Nicole Kidman
Babygirl		International Star AwardJamie Lee CurtisMichelle Yeoh, Penélope Cruz, Carey Mulligan, Charlize Theron, Javier Bardem, Nicole Kidman, Helen Mirren, Gary Oldman
Adrien Brody
The Brutalist		Desert Palm Achievement Award, ActorAndrew GarfieldCillian Murphy, Colin Farrell, Riz Ahmed, Adam Driver, Bradley Cooper, Daniel Day-Lewis, Colin Firth, Matthew McConaughey, Gary Oldman, Brad Pitt, Eddie Redmayne
Angelina Jolie
Maria		Desert Palm Achievement Award, ActressJacqueline BissetEmma Stone, Jessica Chastain, Viola Davis, Renée Zellweger, Olivia Colman, Cate Blanchett, Charlize Theron, Halle Berry, Julianne Moore, Sandra Bullock, Natalie Portman
Timothée Chalamet
A Complete Unknown		Chairman’s AwardGary OldmanBillie Eilish+ Finneas O’Connell, Viola Davis, Jennifer Hudson, Gary Oldman, Joaquin Phoenix, George Clooney, Matt Damon, Nicole Kidman, Regina King, Reese Witherspoon, Tom Hanks
Jacques Audiard (director) and actors Karla Sofia Gascón, Zoe Saldaña, Selena Gomez, and Edgar Ramírez
Emilia Perez		Vanguard AwardKillers of the Flower Moon, The Fabelmans, Belfast, Green Book, La La Land, Little Miss Sunshine, Shape of Water, The Trial of the Chicago 7, Young Adult

Cynthia White

