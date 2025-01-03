Watch: 2025 Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala and red carpet arrivals and interviews
The 2025 Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala starts this evening.
Some of Hollywood's finest will be arriving soon at the Palm Springs Convention Center to celebrate outstanding achievements in film. News Channel 3's Patrick Evans, Tori King, and Allie Anthony will be live on the red carpet interviewing honorees and presenters, giving viewers a front row seat to this exciting event.
Watch the complete awards gala and red carpet arrivals on News Channel 3's special live coverage starting at 4:00, with a live half hour special - "PSIFF: Live from the Red Carpet" at 5:30.
Here are this year's honorees:
|Honoree
|Award
|Presenter
|Past Honorees
|Mikey Madison
Anora
|Breakthrough Performance Award, Actress
|Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Danielle Deadwyler, Andra Day, Cynthia Erivo, Brie Larson, Jennifer Hudson, Lupita Nyong’o, Mary J. Blige, Rosamund Pike
|Kieran Culkin
A Real Pain
|Breakthrough Performance Award, Actor
|Sharon Stone
|Austin Butler, Rami Malek, Jeremy Renner, Mahershala Ali
|Denis Villeneuve
Dune: Part Two
|Sonny Bono Visionary Award
|Timothée Chalamet + Amy Adams
|Martin Scorsese, Alfonso Cuarón, Danny Boyle, Michel Hazanavicius, Tom Hooper, Tom McCarthy, Richard Linklater, Quentin Tarantino
|Colman Domingo
Sing Sing
|Spotlight Award, Actor
|Demi Moore
|Brendan Fraser, Bryan Cranston, Colman Domingo, Andrew Garfield
|Ariana Grande
Wicked
|Rising Star Award
|Jennifer Coolidge
|Gal Gadot, Terrence Howard, Anna Kendrick, Scarlett Johansson, Jennifer Lawrence, Alicia Vikander
|Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, Isabella Rossellini, John Lithgow, and Lucian Msamati
Conclave
|Ensemble Performance Award
|Edward Berger
|King Richard, Mary Poppins Returns, Hidden Figures, The Big Short, The Social Network, Revolutionary Road, The Imitation Game
|Nicole Kidman
Babygirl
|International Star Award
|Jamie Lee Curtis
|Michelle Yeoh, Penélope Cruz, Carey Mulligan, Charlize Theron, Javier Bardem, Nicole Kidman, Helen Mirren, Gary Oldman
|Adrien Brody
The Brutalist
|Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actor
|Andrew Garfield
|Cillian Murphy, Colin Farrell, Riz Ahmed, Adam Driver, Bradley Cooper, Daniel Day-Lewis, Colin Firth, Matthew McConaughey, Gary Oldman, Brad Pitt, Eddie Redmayne
|Angelina Jolie
Maria
|Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actress
|Jacqueline Bisset
|Emma Stone, Jessica Chastain, Viola Davis, Renée Zellweger, Olivia Colman, Cate Blanchett, Charlize Theron, Halle Berry, Julianne Moore, Sandra Bullock, Natalie Portman
|Timothée Chalamet
A Complete Unknown
|Chairman’s Award
|Gary Oldman
|Billie Eilish+ Finneas O’Connell, Viola Davis, Jennifer Hudson, Gary Oldman, Joaquin Phoenix, George Clooney, Matt Damon, Nicole Kidman, Regina King, Reese Witherspoon, Tom Hanks
|Jacques Audiard (director) and actors Karla Sofia Gascón, Zoe Saldaña, Selena Gomez, and Edgar Ramírez
Emilia Perez
|Vanguard Award
|Killers of the Flower Moon, The Fabelmans, Belfast, Green Book, La La Land, Little Miss Sunshine, Shape of Water, The Trial of the Chicago 7, Young Adult