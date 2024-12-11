Denis Villeneuve will receive the Visionary Award at the Palm Springs Film Festival

Denis Villeneuve will receive the Visionary Award for Dune: Part Two at the 2025 Palm Springs International Film Festival.

The Film Awards will take place on January 3 at the Palm Springs Convention Center. Watch News Channel 3 for full coverage live from the red carpet.

The festival goes from January 2-13.

“Denis Villeneuve has once again pushed the boundaries of cinematic storytelling with Dune: Part Two. His visionary direction and unparalleled attention to detail have not only brought Frank Herbert's epic saga to life but also set a new standard for what film can achieve,” said Festival Chairman Nachhattar Singh Chandi. “A true visual masterpiece, Villeneuve's work transcends entertainment, immersing audiences in a universe where every frame is a testament to his artistry and innovation. It is our honor to present Denis Villeneuve with the Visionary Award.”

The Visionary Award is presented to a filmmaker who breaks boundaries in the art of cinema.

In the years that they were honored with the Visiony Award Alfonso Cuarón (Roma) and Michel Hazanavicius (The Artist) received the Academy Award for Best Director; Richard Linklater (Boyhood), Tom McCarthy (Spotlight), Martin Scorsese (The Irishman), and Quentin Tarantino (Inglourious Basterds) went on to receive Academy Award nominations for Best Director. All of these directors’ films received Best Picture Academy Award nominations, with The Artist and Spotlight receiving the Best Picture Award.

Villeneuve joins this year’s announced honorees: Ariana Grande (Rising Star Award); Adrien Brody (Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actor); Timothée Chalamet (Chairman’s Award); Conclave (Ensemble Performance Award) presented to actors Ralph Fiennes, Isabella Rossellini, Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow, and Lucian Msamati; Kieran Culkin (Breakthrough Performance Award); Colman Domingo (Spotlight Award, Actor); Angelina Jolie (Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actress); Nicole Kidman (International Star Award); Mikey Madison (Breakthrough Performance Award); and Emilia Pérez (Vanguard Award) presented to director Jacques Audiard and actors Karla Sofia Gascón, Zoe Saldaña, Selena Gomez and Edgar Ramírez.

Variety's Creative Impact Awards will be held on Jan. 4 at the Parker Palm Springs. Honorees include Cynthia Erivo (Creative Impact in Acting), Jacques Audiard (Creative Impact in Directing Award) and, Jennifer Lopez (Legend & Groundbreaker Award recipient), as well as Variety's annual class of 10 Directors to Watch, which this year includes names such as Malcolm Washington ("The Piano Lesson"), Zoe Kravitz ("Blink Twice") and Coralie Fargeat ("The Substance").

Dune: Part Two, based on the second half of Frank Herbert’s acclaimed novel, completes the cautionary tale of Paul Atreides’ swift and dangerous rise to power. Vengeance, prophecy, fervent followers and political manipulation ultimately lead Paul to abandon the formidable pull of love and his conscience to accept a fate he knows will destroy so much