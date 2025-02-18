Gas prices soaring, what’s behind the spike?

The price to fuel up is creeping up again.

The state's average price per gallon inching closer to $5, according to new data from AAA. AAA reports that as of Feb. 17 the average price for a gallon of gas in California is $4.84, while the national average is $3.16.

Average price of a regular gallon of gas in Riverside: $4.66.

According to AAA, gas prices typically increase as we get closer to summer as refineries transition to a different blend of fuel. The agency also said an offline refinery in Northern California and seasonal maintenance are putting a strain on the supply of gas.

Is the price at the pump impacting the number of people hitting the road?

