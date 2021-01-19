Riverside County reports 16,537 new cases, 128 deaths, & 18,393 recoveries since Friday
Riverside County reported 16,537 new cases since Friday, bringing the total of cases up to 250,436.
The county does not report cases, deaths, or recoveries over the weekend and did not this past Monday due to Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
The Coachella Valley is reporting 2,686 new cases since last Friday with a total now of 42,797.
New Cases by City:
Desert Hot Springs - 245
Palm Springs - 231
Cathedral City - 399
Rancho Mirage - 77
Palm Desert - 184
Indian Wells - 5
La Quinta - 179
Indio - 716
Coachella - 337
Check out the county map below
(Note Data will continue to update past today)
No new vaccine appointments available today
Riverside County has not made any new vaccine clinic appointments available so far today.
Download the News Channel 3 app on the Apple Store or Google Play to get alerts on when new appointments or vaccine clinics are available.
Residents 65 years and older as well as more essential workers are now eligible to receive their vaccination.
You can register at www.ruhealth.org/covid-19-vaccine. If you or someone you know needs help registering, call 2-1-1.
Stay-at-home Order extended in SoCal Region (Including Riverside County)
The stay-at-home order is still in effect in the Southern California region, which includes Riverside County.
The region's current ICU bed availability remains at 0.0%. It needs to reach at least 15% for the order to be lifted.
Click here for more details on the order
The following businesses/recreational facilities will be required to close:
-- indoor and outdoor playgrounds;
-- indoor recreational facilities;
-- hair salons and barbershops;
-- personal care services;
-- museums, zoos, and aquariums;
-- movie theaters;
-- wineries;
-- bars, breweries and distilleries;
-- family entertainment centers;
-- cardrooms and satellite wagering;
-- limited services;
-- live audience sports; and
-- amusement parks
Hotels and lodging are able to stay remain open for critical infrastructure support, as can offices. Schools with waivers will be allowed to remain open. Places of worship are restricted to outdoor only services.
Stay up-to-date with the latest local coronavirus news, including reopenings and closing, new case data, live news conferences, and other updates at KESQ.com/Coronavirus or download the News Channel 3 app on the Apple Store and Google Play.
Testing
Riverside County has conducted 2,011,390 tests. The county reported 72,343 tests conducted since Friday.
How to get tested
Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing is available to all county residents.
You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.
Click here to find the closest testing site to you
Deaths and Recoveries
Since Monday, the county reported 128 additional COVID-19 deaths. The total number of deaths is now 2,645.
The Coachella Valley is reporting 2,686 new cases since last Friday with a total now of 42,797.
Deaths in Cities:
- Palm Springs - 4
- Cathedral City - 4
- Palm Desert - 3
- La Quinta - 4
- Indio- 3
- Garnet- 1
Full Details: COVID-19 is the third leading cause of death in Riverside County in 2020
Riverside County reported 18,393 recoveries since Friday. There are a total of 169,119 recoveries in Riverside County.
Hospitalizations
Riverside County did not report a change in hospitalizations since Monday. The total remains at 1,563.
Read: COVID hospitalizations in Riverside County continue downward trend (01/19/21)
The county also reported 5 more patients admitted into the ICU since Monday. The county currently has 344 patients in the ICU.
Check Out: See inside COVID-19 unit at Eisenhower Health as hospital sees a surge in patients
This comes as the county's ICU bed availability percentage remains at 0%, meaning hospitals are in their surge plans. Hospitals are converting rooms to make room for more patients.
(Note Data will continue to update past today)
Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 01/19/21)
· Bermuda Dunes
Confirmed Cases: 554
Deaths: 6
Recovered: 371
· Cabazon
Confirmed Cases: 255
Deaths: 1
Recovered: 177
· Cathedral City
Confirmed Cases: 6,031
Deaths: 71
Recoveries: 4,218
· Coachella
Confirmed Cases: 6,952
Deaths: 56
Recovered: 5,229
· Desert Edge
Confirmed Cases: 293
Deaths: 11
Recovered: 173
· Desert Hot Springs
Confirmed Cases: 3,457
Deaths: 44
Recovered: 2,439
· Desert Palms
Confirmed Cases: 222
Deaths: 14
Recovered: 139
· Garnet
Confirmed Cases: 758
Deaths: 13
Recovered: 530
· Indian Wells
Confirmed Cases: 164
Deaths: 6
Recovered: 118
· Indio
Confirmed Cases: 10,609
Deaths: 149
Recoveries: 7,548
· La Quinta
Confirmed Cases: 2,850
Deaths: 43
Recovered: 1,935
· Mecca
Confirmed Cases: 1,016
Deaths: 16
Recovered: 797
· North Shore
Confirmed Cases: 305
Deaths: 2
Recovered: 262
· Oasis
Confirmed Cases: 763
Deaths: 6
Recovered: 601
· Palm Desert
Confirmed Cases: 3,304
Deaths: 82
Recovered: 2,244
· Palm Springs
Confirmed Cases: 3,174
Deaths: 89
Recovered: 2,194
· Rancho Mirage
Confirmed Cases: 882
Deaths: 27
Recovered: 547
· Sky Valley
Confirmed Cases: 173
Deaths: 2
Recovered: 112
· Thermal
Confirmed Cases: 408
Deaths: 4
Recovered: 321
· Thousand Palms
Confirmed Cases: 848
Deaths: 5
Recovered: 589
· County Jails
There are 904 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 730 recoveries.·
· State Jails
There are 4,843 cases in the state's jails and 3,977 recoveries.
Comments