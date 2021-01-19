Riverside County reports 16,537 new cases, 128 deaths, & 18,393 recoveries since Friday

Coronavirus

Riverside County reported 16,537 new cases since Friday, bringing the total of cases up to 250,436.

The county does not report cases, deaths, or recoveries over the weekend and did not this past Monday due to Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The Coachella Valley is reporting 2,686 new cases since last Friday with a total now of 42,797.

New Cases by City:

Desert Hot Springs - 245

Palm Springs - 231

Cathedral City - 399

Rancho Mirage - 77

Palm Desert - 184

Indian Wells - 5

La Quinta - 179

Indio - 716

Coachella - 337

Check out the county map below

(Note Data will continue to update past today)

No new vaccine appointments available today

Riverside County has not made any new vaccine clinic appointments available so far today.

Residents 65 years and older as well as more essential workers are now eligible to receive their vaccination.

You can register at www.ruhealth.org/covid-19-vaccine. If you or someone you know needs help registering, call 2-1-1.

Stay-at-home Order extended in SoCal Region (Including Riverside County)

The stay-at-home order is still in effect in the Southern California region, which includes Riverside County.

The region's current ICU bed availability remains at 0.0%. It needs to reach at least 15% for the order to be lifted.



The following businesses/recreational facilities will be required to close:

-- indoor and outdoor playgrounds;

-- indoor recreational facilities;

-- hair salons and barbershops;

-- personal care services;

-- museums, zoos, and aquariums;

-- movie theaters;

-- wineries;

-- bars, breweries and distilleries;

-- family entertainment centers;

-- cardrooms and satellite wagering;

-- limited services;

-- live audience sports; and

-- amusement parks

Hotels and lodging are able to stay remain open for critical infrastructure support, as can offices. Schools with waivers will be allowed to remain open. Places of worship are restricted to outdoor only services.

Testing

Riverside County has conducted 2,011,390 tests. The county reported 72,343 tests conducted since Friday.

How to get tested

Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing is available to all county residents.

You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.





Deaths and Recoveries

Since Monday, the county reported 128 additional COVID-19 deaths. The total number of deaths is now 2,645.

Deaths in Cities:

Palm Springs - 4

Cathedral City - 4

Palm Desert - 3

La Quinta - 4

Indio- 3

Garnet- 1

Full Details: COVID-19 is the third leading cause of death in Riverside County in 2020

Riverside County reported 18,393 recoveries since Friday. There are a total of 169,119 recoveries in Riverside County.

Hospitalizations

Riverside County did not report a change in hospitalizations since Monday. The total remains at 1,563.

Read: COVID hospitalizations in Riverside County continue downward trend (01/19/21)

The county also reported 5 more patients admitted into the ICU since Monday. The county currently has 344 patients in the ICU.

Check Out: See inside COVID-19 unit at Eisenhower Health as hospital sees a surge in patients

This comes as the county's ICU bed availability percentage remains at 0%, meaning hospitals are in their surge plans. Hospitals are converting rooms to make room for more patients.

(Note Data will continue to update past today)

Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 01/19/21)

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 554

Deaths: 6

Recovered: 371



· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 255

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 177



· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 6,031

Deaths: 71

Recoveries: 4,218



· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 6,952

Deaths: 56

Recovered: 5,229



· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 293

Deaths: 11

Recovered: 173



· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 3,457

Deaths: 44

Recovered: 2,439



· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 222

Deaths: 14

Recovered: 139



· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 758

Deaths: 13

Recovered: 530



· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 164

Deaths: 6

Recovered: 118



· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 10,609

Deaths: 149

Recoveries: 7,548



· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 2,850

Deaths: 43

Recovered: 1,935



· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 1,016

Deaths: 16

Recovered: 797



· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 305

Deaths: 2

Recovered: 262



· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 763

Deaths: 6

Recovered: 601



· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 3,304

Deaths: 82

Recovered: 2,244



· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 3,174

Deaths: 89

Recovered: 2,194



· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 882

Deaths: 27

Recovered: 547



· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 173

Deaths: 2

Recovered: 112



· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 408

Deaths: 4

Recovered: 321



· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 848

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 589



· County Jails

There are 904 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 730 recoveries.·



· State Jails

There are 4,843 cases in the state's jails and 3,977 recoveries.