CVUSD closes free testing to public due to supply restraints

The Coachella Valley Unified School District will temporarily limit free COVID-19 testing to students and staff starting today.

The move is due in part to supply constraints, according to CVUSD spokesperson Lissette Santiago. Students and staff will need to show their student or staff ID in order to receive free COVID-19 testing from the school district.

District officials did not say when testing would be reopened to the public.

CVUSD has reported a total of 286 cases (202 students and 84 staff) 1/14: 137 cases (61 students & 76 staff) 1/10: 66 cases (14 students and 52 staff)



The district returned from winter break on Jan. 10.

CVUSD's testing schedule can be found at www.cvusd.us/