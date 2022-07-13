Illegal firearms found after guest fails to checkout on time at Coachella Airbnb

Authorities found illegal firearms after responding to a call of a person who stayed passed their paid time at an Airbnb in Coachella, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department announced on Wednesday.

The initial call came about Monday at approximately 3:30 p.m. The Coachella Community Action Team (CCAT), with the assistance patrol deputies, were called to a residence located in the 86-100 block of Sonoma Creek.

The department said the guest, a 33-year-old woman from Coachella, was found to be on county probation.

During a probation compliance check, CCAT deputies located two handguns. One of the handguns was reported as stolen and the other was a non-serialized handgun (commonly referred to as a Ghost Gun), the department revealed.

The suspect was arrested. She was booked at the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio and faces charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of a non-serialized handgun.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is urged to contact Deputy Molina with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department at (760)863-8990, or Crime Stoppers at (760)341-STOP (7867).