Deputies investigate shooting in Mecca, no injuries reported

Riverside County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting Thursday afternoon in the community of Mecca.

The shooting was first reported at around 3:45 p.m. in the area of Home Avenue and 5th Street.

Deputies located evidence of a shooting, however, no injuries have been reported.

The investigation remains ongoing.

The shooting comes less than 24 hours after a shooting that left a minor in critical condition in Coachella. No arrests have been made in Wednesday's shooting.

