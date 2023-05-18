CVUSD Superintendent reflects on challenging school year, shares goals for next one

It's been a challenging school year for some families in the Coachella Valley Unified School District.

News channel 3/Telemundo 15's Marco Revuelta sat down with the district’s Superintendent, Dr. Luis Valentino, who shared his vision for the next school year. Valentino says that creating a safety plan that helps families feel at peace is a top priority.

He laid out a series of options to the school board, such as resource officers, metal detectors, and clear backpacks. He says that those decisions need to be made by the board.

Valentino is also hoping to create a program next year to strengthen the community's relationship with its schools.

“A big distraction this year was the school safety and the negotiating with our bargaining units and so a lot of time was going to address some of the needs that came out of that," Valentino said.

This is Valentino's second year as superintendent.

Check Out Marco Revuelta's full interview with Valentino for Telemundo 15.