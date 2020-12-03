I-Team goes in-depth on DCA investigation into prominent Palm Springs doctor

I-Team

News Channel 3's I-Team is uncovering the latest details in the investigation of a prominent Palm Springs doctor who was arrested on Wednesday at his office.

Agents from the CA Department of Consumer Affairs were on site of the office of Dr. Derakhsh Fozouni on East Tachevah Drive until late Wednesday afternoon.

Fozouni, an obstetrician-gynecologist, was arrested and booked into county jail in Banning. Jail records show that Fozouni faces felony counts of 'conspiracy to commit a crime,' 'second-degree burglary,' and a misdemeanor 'practicing medicine without a certificate.'

A woman was also arrested at the medical office yesterday. She faces similar charges of 'conspiracy to commit a crime, 'practicing medicine without a certificate,' and second-degree burglary.

The DCA regularly conducts investigations for the California Medical Board and other state agencies. Officials confirmed the investigation is not connected to a disciplinary order from earlier this year.

In that case, Fozouni was accused of gross negligence in the care of a patient whose baby died shortly after birth in 2015.

The accusations resulted in a settlement and disciplinary order that included public reprimand and additional courses, including ethics and medical record-keeping.

Fozouni is no longer in custody but his medical office remains closed. So what does this mean for his patients?

News Channel 3's I-Team investigator Peter Daut has the latest on the investigation and speaks with a patient who was scheduled to have her baby delivered by Fozouni next week.

