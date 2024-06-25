Abandoned Desert Hot Springs home catches fire early Tuesday morning

Early this morning, around 4:00 AM, a fire broke out in Desert Hot Springs. A local passing by reported the fire.

An abandoned home at the corner of 4th Street and Cactus Street was empty when fire officials arrived. No injuries were reported.

CalFire and assistance from the Palm Springs Fire Department were on scene in the early hours.

CalFire noted signs of squatting inside the home.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

Firefighters contained the blaze 45 minutes after arriving.

The home is a total loss.

Nearby roads are open, and there have been no new developments.