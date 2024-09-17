Helicopters at Redlands Airport work daily to contain the Line Fire

Helicopters have aided firefighters working to contain the Line Fire for over a week and a half.

We previously highlighted the role that fixed-wing air tankers have played in battling the wildfires burning across Southern California.

Meanwhile, helicopter crews at the Redlands Municipal Airport tell us that their aircraft have been able to fly daily to drop water in tight spaces that are inaccessible to firefighters on the ground.

