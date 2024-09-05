Skip to Content
Firebirds

Firebirds re-sign defenseman Jake McLaughlin for 2024-25 season

Firebirds
By
Published 5:15 PM

The Coachella Valley Firebirds today announced the re-signing of defenseman Jake McLaughlin, who was scoreless in two games with the American Hockey League team last season.

McLaughlin spent the bulk of the 2023-24 season with the Kansas City Mavericks, the ECHL affiliate of the Firebirds' NHL parent team, the Seattle Kraken, where he had three goals and 11 assists in 51 regular season games and two goals and one assist in 20 playoff games as the Mavericks advanced to the Kelly Cup Finals.   

The Hinsdale, Illinois native began his professional career with the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights in the 2020-21 season, scoring two goals and assisting on one in 28 games. He played three assists in 13 games with the AHL's Milwaukee Admirals in the 2021-22 season.

McLaughlin had 10 goals and 32 assists in 138 games the University of Massachusetts from the 2016-17season through the 2019-20 season.

Article Topic Follows: Firebirds

Jump to comments ↓

Jesus Reyes

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content