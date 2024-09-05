Firebirds re-sign defenseman Jake McLaughlin for 2024-25 season

The Coachella Valley Firebirds today announced the re-signing of defenseman Jake McLaughlin, who was scoreless in two games with the American Hockey League team last season.

McLaughlin spent the bulk of the 2023-24 season with the Kansas City Mavericks, the ECHL affiliate of the Firebirds' NHL parent team, the Seattle Kraken, where he had three goals and 11 assists in 51 regular season games and two goals and one assist in 20 playoff games as the Mavericks advanced to the Kelly Cup Finals.

The Hinsdale, Illinois native began his professional career with the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights in the 2020-21 season, scoring two goals and assisting on one in 28 games. He played three assists in 13 games with the AHL's Milwaukee Admirals in the 2021-22 season.

McLaughlin had 10 goals and 32 assists in 138 games the University of Massachusetts from the 2016-17season through the 2019-20 season.