Firebirds fall 6-4 to Eagles to open weekend series

The Coachella Valley Firebirds lost to the Colorado Eagles 6-4 on Saturday at Blue Arena.

Calle Rosen gave the Eagles the 1-0 lead, but the Firebirds went on a three-goal run themselves from Luke Henman, Ty Nelson, and Logan Morrison.

BUT HENNY IS QUICK TO STRIKE BACK pic.twitter.com/wKtbHMjMqo — Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) January 19, 2025

BACK TO BACK GOALS!!



3-1 we lead! pic.twitter.com/5Kxc829JTQ — Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) January 19, 2025

In the final stretch of the opening period, Jacob MacDonald scored on the powerplay, and Oskar Olausson scored with only one second to go to tie the game at three all.

The Eagles retook the lead after Maros Jedlicka scored the lone goal in the second period.

In the final frame, CV and Colorado traded back and forth. Tye Felhaber gave the Eagles the two-goal lead, but Ryan Winterton cut it back to one.

we finally get to see a goal on here 😍 pic.twitter.com/vFYUMyzkjK — Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) January 19, 2025

Chris Wagner tallied the final goal to lift the Eagles past the Firebirds.

Ales Stezka started in net for CV and had 14 saves.

Firebirds fall to 20-13-1-4. Coachella Valley will play their second game against the Colorado Eagles to complete the weekend series. Puck drop is at 2:05 p.m.

Stay with us here at News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the Coachella Valley Firebirds.