Voter Guide
Voter Guide: Roger Nuñez

  • Occupation:
    • Children Services employee for the county
  • Relevant Experience:
    • Worked with the County of Riverside for nearly 20 years in the Children Services Division
    • Planning Commissioner for the City of Coachella (2002 - 2010)
    • Coachella Valley Human Rights Committee Member. 1996 – 2005.
  • Personal Information:
    • Coachella Valley resident for 43 years
    • Age 46
    • Wife: Leticia
    • 6 children

Nuñez has been involved in public services around the Coachella Valley since 2001.

There are two city council seats open in this election with a total of seven candidates (including two incumbents). The top two vote-getters will win the seats.

