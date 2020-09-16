Voter Guide: Roger Nuñez
- Occupation:
- Children Services employee for the county
- Relevant Experience:
- Worked with the County of Riverside for nearly 20 years in the Children Services Division
- Planning Commissioner for the City of Coachella (2002 - 2010)
- Coachella Valley Human Rights Committee Member. 1996 – 2005.
- Personal Information:
- Coachella Valley resident for 43 years
- Age 46
- Wife: Leticia
- 6 children
- Social Media:
Nuñez has been involved in public services around the Coachella Valley since 2001.
There are two city council seats open in this election with a total of seven candidates (including two incumbents). The top two vote-getters will win the seats.
Comments