Voter Guide: Roger Nuñez

Voter Guide

Occupation: Children Services employee for the county



Relevant Experience: Worked with the County of Riverside for nearly 20 years in the Children Services Division Planning Commissioner for the City of Coachella (2002 - 2010) Coachella Valley Human Rights Committee Member. 1996 – 2005.



Personal Information: Coachella Valley resident for 43 years Age 46 Wife: Leticia 6 children



Social Media: Facebook



Nuñez has been involved in public services around the Coachella Valley since 2001.

There are two city council seats open in this election with a total of seven candidates (including two incumbents). The top two vote-getters will win the seats.