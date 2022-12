A weak frontal zone passing by brought some clouds to the Valley and some breezy conditions, but all the rain stayed well to our West.

Highs today will span the upper 60s, with an outside shot at getting to 70.

Another storm system moves in late Sunday, with a slight chance of shower along with partly cloudy skies and breeziness.

Into next week, a cooler air mass will be in place, keeping us in the 60s after a mild weekend in the lower 70s.