Tracking westerly winds returning Monday afternoon

For Presidents Day, temperatures will be near the average of 72°. Palm Springs Sunday hit a high temperature of 73°. A low pressure system in the NW will push south this afternoon through tonight. This will increase winds for the Coachella Valley and bring a very slight chance for areas along the coast and mountains to see some light rain.

A Wind Advisory, including the Coachella Valley, is in place beginning at 4 p.m. Monday through 11 a.m. Tuesday. Winds will be westerly 20-30 mph with gusts having the potential to reach above 50 mph. The timing of this Wind Advisory through the San Gorgonio Pass and Banning will begin at 1 p.m. Monday and go through 7 a.m. Tuesday. Expect winds to be stronger through more wind prone areas.

A First Alert Weather Alert Day has not been issued for Monday going into Tuesday because we are expecting peak winds to occur overnight. These winds are also not expected to be nearly as strong as our First Alert Weather Alert Day experienced Saturday. As we continue to monitor these winds, we may issue an alert.

Temperatures will stay near average today and for the next few days.

