Apple Fire evacuation orders lifted in parts of Riverside County

Evacuation orders have been lifted in some but not all Riverside County communities affected by the Apple Fire, including those east of Oak Glen Road, all areas west of Potrero Road, and all areas north of Wilson Street, fire officials report.

The Evacuation Warning for the following areas of Riverside County remains in effect: all areas east of Potrero Road, north of Morongo Road, and west of Whitewater Canyon

Evacuation warning zone (Courtesy of RivCoReady

All evacuation orders in San Bernardino County remain in place.

The Evacuation Warnings for the areas of Forest Falls, Rimrock and Pioneertown in San Bernardino County remain in effect

The Apple Fire was first reported Friday afternoon as two separate fires burning in the Cherry Valley area. As of Tuesday morning, the Apple Fire, has grown to 26,850 acres and remains at 15% containment.

12 structures have been destroyed and 1 injury has been reported.

Officials confirmed on Tuesday that the fire was started by a vehicle malfunction emitting combustibles from its exhaust system.

Cal Fire Officers continue to ask for information from anyone who may have seen a vehicle which appeared to have mechanical problems, or unusual smoke emitting from it. If you were driving on Oak Glen Road at the time the fires were small, Cal Fire peace officers want to talk to you.

Anyone with information was urged to call the anonymous Cal Fire hotline at 800-633-2836.