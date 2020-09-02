Skip to Content
Firefighter & civilian injured in Palm Springs structure fire

The Palm Springs Fire Department is working to fully contain a structure fire in a Palm Springs neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

The fire was reported shortly before 2 p.m. on 4800 Birdie Way, near Eagle Way and S Gene Autry Trail.

According to PSFD, one person was transported to the hospital with burn-related injuries. A firefighter was also hospitalized injury received due to fire fighting operations.

Firefighters also rescued a dog from the structure.

We have a crew at the scene gathering more information on this fire. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.

Jesus Reyes

