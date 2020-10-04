Local businesses concerned about uncertain arrival of snowbirds

News

PALM DESERT, Calif. - Despite persistent warm temperatures the Coachella Valley is nearing the season to welcome snowbirds back. Snowbirds are known to have second homes in the valley and spend their time here in the winter. A large portion of them come from Canada.

The Canada-United States border remains closed, which has left many unanswered questions on whether they will actually be coming back.

Businesses throughout the Coachella Valley largely rely on snowbirds to make the bulk of their annual revenue during the busier months.

"We’ve only been open about a month and a half," JT's Diner partner, Todd Flood said.

The business was closed for several months. In accordance with state and county guidelines the patio eventually opened up to guests, but Flood said it was difficult because many people do not want to eat in scorching temperatures.

"That’s increased a little bit with the introduction of a 25% indoor dining. But still, numbers, we’re quite a bit down here at JT’s," Flood said.

To add to the uncertainty the restaurant may be bracing for another setback, which could prevent snowbirds from making their annual stopover in the desert.

"We, especially out here in the valley, rely heavily on the Canadians coming into town. God Bless them, they’ve saved us over the years, through the recession, they saved our butts," Flood said.

Now that certain closures linked to the pandemic have stretched into a seventh month, that may be different. The Canada-US border remains closed and there is no real timeline when it will reopen.

Strict travel advisories have been in place since March, with exceptions for Canadians. The Canadian government strongly advised citizens to avoid traveling out of the country, and released this warning:

Should you decide to travel despite our advisories, know that you might have to remain abroad longer than you expected.

The warning may be enough to keep Canadians from traveling across the border and into the desert.

Meanwhile, there were no direct Air Canada flights into Palm Springs for the following week, or the entire month of October. People traveling from Canada are having to enter through different hubs, such as Los Angeles and San Francisco.

"Somewhere between 60-50% of the business is coming from the snowbirds," said Flood.

For restaurants, such as JT's Diner, that depend on business from snowbirds, the uncertainty is worrisome.

"Not sure I can go the full 7 days and staff [the restaurant], it’s tough. I’d love to be open 7 days. I just don’t know that I can pay the staff, pay my rent and the bills and continue to go. The 2 days that we’re closed might really be saving me right now," said Flood.

The restaurant is open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Flood is considering adding some items, including bottled sodas and cotton candy, to entice more business.

"How much longer I can hold out? I got reserves, but I’m going through the reserves at a good clip," Flood said.

Officials have yet to announce whether borders will eventually open back up, to allow people to travel between Canada and the United States.