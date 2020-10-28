Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle in Indio

News

Police are investigating a deadly accident between a vehicle and a pedestrian Wednesday evening in Indio.

The accident was reported at approximately 6:52 p.m. on Avenue 44 and West Circle Drive.

Ben Guitron, public information officer for the Indio Police Department, a cause for the crash has not been determined.

Roads in the area are not closed, but some of the area is cornered off.

The investigation remains ongoing