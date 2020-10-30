The Living Desert hosting ‘Howl-O-Ween’ event, socially-distant this year

Coronavirus

Saturday is Halloween -- several spooky valley traditions have been cancelled or at least modified due to the pandemic this year.

The Living Desert is still hosting their annual ‘Howl-O-Ween’ event on Saturday, although zoo visitors can expect a few changes this year.

Allen Monroe, the park’s president and CEO, says ‘Howl-O-Ween’ is designed to be a fun, socially distant, entirely outdoor activity for families this year.

The park is already decorated for the holiday. He says kids are encouraged to dress up in their favorite costumes and explore the zoo. They’ve adapted the activities to include a self-guided scavenger hunt. And in place of trick-or- treating, they’ll be handing out pre-stuffed treat bags to kids ages 12 and under.

“We have pumpkins as entertainment for the guests but also as a treat for some of the animals,” said Allen Monroe.

The event is set to take place on Halloween between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Last admission will be at 4 p.m.

The Living Desert says tickets for Saturday’s event are sold out, however, guests can still come on Friday to enjoy the park’s decorations.

Tickets are also already on sale for the Living Desert’s annual “Wild Lights” holiday tradition, which begins Thanksgiving weekend.

Families can find a list of other pandemic-friendly Halloween events happening around the valley here.