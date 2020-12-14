Coronavirus testing changes in the valley you should know

News

The state and county are working together at a new coronavirus testing site at the Palm Springs Convention Center which opened Monday morning.

Testing is now available there Monday through Friday excluding holidays.

Appointments are preferred and can be made online at gettested.ruhealth.org

You can also call the Riverside County coronavirus information line at 2-1-1.

The county-run drive-through testing site at the Riverside County fairgrounds in Indio is still conducting testing.

