How soon Riverside County could receive its first shipment of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine

"We anticipate receiving 380,300 doses of the J & J vaccine next week and predictably over the next 3 weeks."

On Friday Gov. Gavin Newsom gave Californians a first glimpse of the timeline for when the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine could become available.

Just one day later the Food and Drug Administration issued Emergency Use Authorization for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, making it the third vaccine approved to combat COVID-19.

A release by the FDA stated: The FDA has determined that the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine has met the statutory criteria for issuance of an EUA. The totality of the available data provides clear evidence that the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine may be effective in preventing COVID-19. The data also show that the vaccine’s known and potential benefits outweigh its known and potential risks, supporting the company’s request for the vaccine’s use in people 18 years of age and older. In making this determination, the FDA can assure the public and medical community that it has conducted a thorough evaluation of the available safety, effectiveness and manufacturing quality information.

Resulting from a global Phase 3 trial, Johnson & Johnson said that the vaccine "was 66% effective overall in preventing moderate to severe COVID-19, 28 days after vaccination."

The vaccine was 72% effective against moderate to severe COVID-19 infection in the US, according to the company.

"Two weeks from now I think you'll see a big difference in the way we look and the work that we're doing in our mobile clinics and when we add Johnson & Johnson to that," said Riverside County Department of Public Health spokesperson, Jose Arballo.

Arballo said they are still waiting on confirmation for when the Johnson & Johnson vaccine shipment would come to Riverside County, but it could be as soon as next week.

