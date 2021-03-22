Twentynine Palms community outraged over potential placement of sexual predator

News

Members in the city of Twentynine Palms are fighting to keep a convicted serial child rapist out of their neighborhood.

News Channel 3’s Dani Romero has more on the push to keep him out.

“I mean I can’t even really grasp it in my mind," said Gary Link, a Twentynine Palms resident. "I don’t even know why this is a thought that they are going to let this happen. I have a 9 year old son.”

There's outrage from people who live on Lupine Avenue in Twentynine Palms. A sexually violent predator could soon be their neighbor.

He’s 72-year-old Lawtis Rhoden. He’s pleaded guilty to several charges dating as far back as the 1960’s, including raping five girls between the ages of 13 to 17 in three states.

“They want to put some guy from convicted of child molestation who hasn’t learned his lesson," said John Breuer, a Twentynine Palms

On October 25, 2019, the Orange County Superior Court ordered Rhoden conditionally released into the community under the supervision of Liberty Healthcare.

On February 5, 2021, the Orange County Superior Court found “extraordinary circumstances” existed to authorize relocating Rhoden outside of Orange County.

“We have a school down the street, you got all the people here that come for the park with all the kids its not a place for a guy like that why don’t they keep him in his own city," said Breuer.

Deputies from the Morongo Basin Sheriff’s Department have gone door-to-door warning people about the possibility of Rhoden be placed here at this home.

The Twentynine Palms Mayor told News Channel 3 Rhoden is not welcome there.

“We are going to fight it tooth and nail to seize this person doesn't drop into our community," said Daniel Mintz, Mayor of Twentynine Palms.

City and County leaders are joining community members in taking action. Mayor Mintz said they are not stopping their efforts.

“We have about over 5,000 signatures on the petition on change.org to have the person not come here," said Mintz.

"We’re gonna try do a flyover of the community so we can show the court how many people live in that area, its heavily residential area," said Mintz.

For the petition, click here.

Residents may also write or email the Sheriff’s Department and District Attorney’s Office.

Sheriff’s Department at paffairs@sbcsd.org or send a letter to:

San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office

303 West 3rd Street, 4th Floor

San Bernardino, CA 92415-0502

Attn: Deputy District Attorney Maureen O’Connell

Twentynine Palms Emergency Community Meeting:

Date: Thursday, March 25, 2021.

Time: 5:00 p.m.

Location: Twentynine Palms Community Services Building

Address: 74325 Joe Davis Drive, Twentynine Palms, CA, 92277.

Virtual Meeting Link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6894447393785877007

Community Petition: http://chng.it/CpQBkPBZ