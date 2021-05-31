Memorial Day traffic clogs up westbound side of I-10

News

The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 are already filled with travelers looking to get back home.

Traffic moving very slow as 1:00 p.m.

As of 1:00 p.m., there are no major collision that would cause the back-up, this is all travelers heading back out west. Google maps shows the back extending all the way down to Gene Autry Road.

Google advises travelers that there is a one-and-a-half hour delay on the WB side of the I-10 at this time. There is a nearly 40 minute delay on Highway 111 as well.

