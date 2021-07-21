Local Links: Family time with a side of churros and treats

News

A Cathedral City churro shop managed to thrive even though it opened up only a week before the pandemic began.

Choco Churros is located off E. Palm Canyon Drive and is known for its delicate treats. It offers ice cream, coffee, churros, and a variety of other deserts.

But it's the story of how this little shop made it through the pandemic after opening only days before businesses across the country were forced to shut down.

“We opened the doors March 13th, 2020. A week before the pandemic," Fabiola Bazan said. "So as soon as I opened. They closed everything. So I always said in a crisis there is an opportunity, and never give up.”

"Never give up" is the motto Choco Churros rode on. Even after it endured countless hurdles that involved being denied pandemic business loans, having to let go of her newly hired staff who needed work to pay their own bills, and keeping the lights of the shop on.

Bazan improvised to keep her dream of opening up her own churro spot going.

“I told my kid, you know what we have to do this together. You have no school, so come to the shop with me. She was helping me with the cashier. Everything was takeout. So little by little people came and they started asking, what is this, let me take a look. Things like that. And here I am.” said Bazan.

The mother daughter duo took all the struggles the pandemic threw at them head-on. All this while balancing remote learning for the 12-year-old, and the hopes of creating a family oriented atmosphere for others.

Choco Churro is open everyday from 4-9pm.