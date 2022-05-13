White Sox place Giolito on COVID list, activate Vaughn

The Chicago White Sox placed ace Lucas Giolito on the COVID-19 injured list and activated outfielder Andrew Vaughn following a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte. Giolito began experiencing mild symptoms Wednesday, a day after he went seven innings in a win over Cleveland. The White Sox hope to have Giolito pitch during their series at Kansas City next week. They play the Royals five times in four days, starting Monday. If Giolito isn’t available for the series opener, Johnny Cueto is a possibility. Vaughn had been sidelined since April 29 because of a bruised right hand. He was not in the lineup against the New York Yankees.