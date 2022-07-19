How to save money as energy bills soar during the summer months

As temperatures continue to rise, so do our energy bills.

Many of us are feeling those costs, on top of the soaring inflation.

Southern California Edison has raised energy rates twice so far this year. It rose nearly 3% in January and the another 7.7% in March. It totals a more than 10% increase in 2022.

The Imperial Irrigation District and SCE are urging customers to conserve during peak hours from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

For money saving tips with IID, click here.

To save with SCE, click here.

Cook with your grill or microwave to keep your home cooler

Give your air conditioner a rest when you can and cool your home with open windows and fans

Replace your incandescent light bulbs with more efficient LEDs

Close your blinds to keep out the afternoon heat

Plug home electronics into power strips and turn off power strips when equipment is not in use

Unplug electronic devices and chargers when they aren’t in use

Give your dryer a break and hang-dry your clothes

Set your thermostat to 78 degrees when you are home and to 85 degrees or “off” when you are away

Tune in at 10pm & 11pm for more ways to conserve energy.