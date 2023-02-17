Patrick Warburton talks about the importance of supporting St. Jude

We're a little more than a month away from the Coachella Valley St. Jude Dream Home giveaway and tickets are going fast!

News Channel 3 is teaming up with the folks over at St. Jude to raffle off a gorgeous home that's nearly completed in the Montage Community in Palm Desert.

You can buy your ticket, or tickets, right now by calling (800) 535-6748.

Longtime St. Jude supporter actor Patrick Warburton stopped by News Channel 3 to talk about the importance of supporting St. Jude.

Families who come to St. Jude never receive a bill for anything so they can focus on their children.

"St. Jude, it costs them over $2 million a day to open the doors at hospitals. So the more that can grow off of something, and people become inspired and help out. You know, that's, that's what keeps the hospital going," Warburton said.

Warburton also hosts a celebrity golf tournament here in the valley that's raised millions since 2011. That event is coming up next week.

For the Dream Home giveaway, only a limited number of tickets will be sold so get yours before time runs out.

Tickets are $100.

Just call (800) 535-6748 and help St. Jude in its mission: to make sure no child dies from cancer.