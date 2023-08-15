Indio set to proclaim Aug. 26 as ‘Hunter Lopez Day’ in honor of fallen Marine

The city of Indio will proclaim August 26 as "Hunter Lopez Day."

Marine Corporal Hunter Lopez, 22, was among the 13 U.S. servicemembers killed on Aug. 26, 2021 in a terrorist attack during evacuations in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Hunter was born in Palm Springs, grew up in Indio, and graduated from La Quinta High School in 2017. He is survived by his parents, Herman and Alicia, brother Owen and sister Trinity.

Watch: Marine Cpl Hunter Lopez’s parents share his story

The City of Indio continues to express gratitude for Hunter Lopez's sacrifice by presenting a proclamation to a current or former Armed Forces member each year.

Memorial for Cpl. Lopez in Indio (Aug. 2021)

At the next Indio City Council meeting, Mayor Oscar Ortiz will celebrate US Army Veteran Ralph Duarte for his exemplary service to our local veteran community in observance of "Hunter Lopez Day." Duarte served with the 3rd Ranger Battalion from 2004 to 2008 and completed two tours in Iraq and one in Afghanistan.

“The Indio Council is welcoming our community to join us in honoring the brave life of Hunter Lopez and his mission of helping others,” said Indio Mayor Oscar Ortiz. “Former Army Ranger Ralph Duarte is an inspiration to me, the Council and many others for his unending desire to aid his fellow veterans. He is a great model of the spirit of Hunter’s mission.”

According to the city, Duarte has been the Senior Veterans' Representative for the County of Riverside Veterans Services since May 2013.

"He has done incredible work throughout his ten years of service. His accreditations include the National Association of County Veterans Service Officers, California Department of Veterans Affairs, American Legion, Military Order of Purple Heart, Disabled American Veterans, The Retired Enlistment Ass. and Veterans of Foreign Wars. He was also named 56th Assembly District 2016 Veteran of The Year. Unfortunately, Ralph Duarte will not be in attendance due to his graduation ceremony, where he will be awarded a master’s degree. However, we are honored to have Keanu Stoneburner, a Marine Corps Veteran, and dedicated Veterans' Services Representative for the County of Riverside, accept the proclamation on Mr. Duarte’s behalf." - City of Indio

In memory of their beloved son, Capt. Herman Lopez and Deputy Alicia Lopez, have established the Hunter Lopez Memorial Foundation. The Foundation raises funds for student scholarships, reunions of military personnel with their loved ones, and other noble causes that carry on Hunter’s legacy. Those interested in donating can visit https://hunterlopezmemorialfoundation.org/.

The next Indio City Council meeting will be held on August 16 at 5 p.m. in Indio City Hall Council Chambers. Indio residents and surrounding community members are invited and encouraged to attend.

There will be a vigil for Marine Corporal Hunter Lopez at La Quinta Civic Center Park on Aug. 26, exactly two years after the attack in Afghanistan.

A scholarship fund has been established in Hunter's name for students at LQHS who pursue careers in public service.

To donate, visit: https://desert-sands-educational-foundation.snwbll.com/hunter-lopez-memorial-scholarship-fund

The family has also created the "Hunter Lopez Memorial Foundation" to help those who protect and serve our nation.

The foundation has already sponsored two service dogs for active service members and sponsored several families to attend their children's graduation from Marine boot camp.

To donate visit: https://hunterlopezmemorialfoundation.org/