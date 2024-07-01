The Supreme Court keeps hold on efforts in Texas and Florida to regulate social media platforms

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is keeping a hold on efforts in Texas and Florida to limit how Facebook, TikTok, X, YouTube and other social media platforms regulate content posted by their users. The court Monday returned the cases to lower courts in challenges to the law from trade associations representing the platforms. The cases are among several this term in which the justices are wrestling with standards for free speech in the digital age. The Texas and Florida laws were signed by Republican governors in the months following decisions by Facebook and Twitter to cut then-President Donald Trump off over his posts related to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by his supporters.

