Skip to Content
News

Traffic backed up on EB I-10 near Date Palm exit after three-vehicle crash

KESQ
By
today at 12:47 PM
Published 12:42 PM

A three-vehicle crash has caused a traffic jam on the eastbound side of Interstate 10 between Gene Autry Trail and Date Palm Drive.

Details on the crash remain limited. It was first reported at around 12:10 p.m.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a vehicle rolled over. The crash involved two other vehicles, possibly big rigs.

A News Channel 3 crew at the scene confirmed traffic is backed up to Gene Autry Trail.

There was no word on injuries. We've reached out to CHP for more information.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Jesus Reyes

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content