Traffic backed up on EB I-10 near Date Palm exit after three-vehicle crash

A three-vehicle crash has caused a traffic jam on the eastbound side of Interstate 10 between Gene Autry Trail and Date Palm Drive.

Details on the crash remain limited. It was first reported at around 12:10 p.m.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a vehicle rolled over. The crash involved two other vehicles, possibly big rigs.

A News Channel 3 crew at the scene confirmed traffic is backed up to Gene Autry Trail.

There was no word on injuries. We've reached out to CHP for more information.

