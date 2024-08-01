New potential Talus La Quinta developer says he’s still in on building the long-delayed luxury resort

The long-delayed Talus luxury resort development in La Quinta is facing another delay as it struggles to move forward with construction, but its new developer says he's still in on building the project.

A memorandum of understanding between the city, financiers, and a new potential developer Christopher George of CMG Financial gave George the option to pay off all unpaid obligations for the development by yesterday, July 31.

The debt is owed by its former developers, namely the Silverrock Development Company LLC and the Robert Green Company.

Chris George told News Channel 3's Jeff Stahl on Wednesday that he had reached an agreement with all of the participants of the memorandum of understanding to pay off the prior developer's unpaid debt which would allow him to move forward with building the resort and amenities.

The Robert Green Company had long promised to build the Coachella Valley’s first five-star development, including two branded luxury hotels by Pendry and Montage, a spa and conference center, and 84 turn-key single-family homes and condominiums along with other resort-related commercial services on property south of Avenue 52 and west of Jefferson Street.

Talus was originally set to open in 2019 and was promoted as a crowned jewel development for the city.

The city council reworked the development agreement with Green five times over several years due to financing and building deadlines missed.

George said, however, that liens placed upon the Talus properties by the Silverrock Development Company LLC and Robert Green in July have, "gummed up" the project.

June 30th was the last day the city had given Green to pay off all financial overdue debts and present a plan to get the project moving again.

The City of La Quinta filed a lawsuit last week to force Green to remove those mechanic's liens against several Talus properties.

The city claims in a lawsuit filing Green executed numerous promissory notes purported to be secured by the real property owned by the developer, without the City’s approval and that the actions taken on and after July 1, 2024, intentionally and fraudulently were trying to frustrate and thwart the Memorandum of Understanding.

La Quinta City Manager Jon McMillen also told News Channel 3 Wednesday in a statement, "SilverRock Development Company’s actions after July 1 as alleged in the City’s submitted complaint have stalled this process."

McMillen says the city's filing has been received but has not yet been issued a case number.

George says it will take additional time to clear the legal entanglements and begin construction but he is committed to building the resort out.

"Given the opportunity, I'm going to build that doggone thing out there," George said adding, "The citizens have waited long enough. We've done our research and met with the builders who've been working on the project. I have 42 years of building homes and doing this. Deadlines mean something."

The latest property foreclosure auction notices on Wednesday listed August 6 as the auction dates for two Talus properties. They are now owned by Cypress Point Holdings LLC and Poppy Bank who would sell the properties to satisfy a $45.5 million dollar debt to Cypress Point and a $32.4 million debt to Poppy Bank.