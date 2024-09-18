What to know about the pipeline fire burning for a third day in Houston’s suburbs

DEER PARK, Texas (AP) — A pipeline fire that forced hundreds of residents to evacuate in suburban Houston is burning for a third day, with no clear end in sight. Energy Transfer is the Dallas-based owner of the pipeline. The company says the fire was an accident caused when a driver went off-road and hit a pipeline valve. It says the fire is now much smaller and continues to “safely burn itself out.” The underground pipeline carried natural gas liquids through the suburbs of Deer Park and La Porte. The company and local officials say welders are installing specialized pipeline isolation equipment to help extinguish the fire.

