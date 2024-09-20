Federal officials have increased staff in recent months at NY jail where Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is held

NEW YORK (AP) — The Bureau of Prisons has increased staffing at the federal jail in New York City where Sean “Diddy” Combs is incarcerated amid criticism of poor conditions and violence. The agency says it has increased the number of workers at the Brooklyn around 20% since January. But the agency says 157 positions remain vacant. The Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn has faced longstanding issues, including overcrowding, rampant contraband, and staff misconduct. Officials say they are working hard to address the myriad issues and will keep a sustained focus on the jail. The Bureau of Prisons also says it has been offering retention bonuses to address staffing shortages.

